COVID-19 outbreak on Haida Gwaii grows to 14 confirmed cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters on Monday (July 27) that one additional case of COVID-19 had been confirmed as part of the community outbreak on Haida Gwaii.

During an update on the novel coronavirus with Health Minister Adrian Dix, Henry said a total of 14 cases had been confirmed on the islands since the outbreak was declared on July 24.

Henry said all 14 active cases were currently self-isolating at home and being monitored daily by Northern Health.

The additional case is another local resident believed to be linked to the 13 cases announced on Friday.

“They’re still putting all of the pieces together,” she said.

Asked how concerning an outbreak is for small communities such as those on Haida Gwaii, Henry said there has been concern from the beginning about the potential impact of the virus on remote communities across the province.

She said the Haida Nation has been very active in supporting the pandemic response and ensuring contingency plans are in place.

Part of the reason for declaring the outbreak last week, she added, was to pull the community together to ensure there were health resources available if needed.

“Those meetings are ongoing,” she said. “We’re working together to ensure everybody gets what they need and we can get through this together.”

Overall, B.C. recorded 36 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 21 more as of Sunday and 24 as of Monday, reaching a total of 3,500 people infected since the pandemic began early this year.

Henry said two more people had died in long-term care in the Vancouver Coastal health region, but there were no new outbreaks in the B.C. health care system.

Daily infections have been running in the double digits for the past two weeks as summer activities have picked up, leading Henry to reiterate her advice to keep gatherings small, and follow restrictions in restaurants and other businesses to minimize the risk of passing on or picking up the novel coronavirus.

“Let’s use these summer days to bend our curve back down,” Henry said.

Dix noted that the B.C. Day long weekend was approaching, and advised everyone to “play safe and stand apart” as they enjoy the summer weather.

