COVID-19 outbreak now over at seniors’ facility in Nanaimo

Island Health commends Longlake Chateau for containing the spread of the virus

A COVID-19 outbreak at a seniors’ community in Nanaimo has been declared over.

Island Health issued an information bulletin Tuesday, April 20, declaring the outbreak at Longlake Chateau over.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases related to the outbreak at the facility,” the health authority noted.

The outbreak was declared March 25 after five residents tested positive for COVID-19 and three more cases were identified through follow-up testing.

“The team at Longlake is to be commended for their exceptional work ensuring the outbreak did not spread further and continuing to provide high-quality care under challenging circumstances,” the information bulletin noted.

Visitation, admissions and transfers can now resume at the facility, as well as congregate dining.

