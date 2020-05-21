COVID-19 outbreak now over at Maple Ridge seniors residence

All remaining residents and staff have been cleared of the virus at Chartwell's Willow Retirement Residence

The COVID-19 outbreak at Willow, a Chartwell Retirement Residence in Maple Ridge, is over.

All remaining residents and staff who were COVID positive have now been cleared, said Sharon Ranalli, vice president of marketing and communications with Chartwell, on Wednesday, May 20.

However, the facility has yet to be cleared by Public Health, she said.

At the peak of the outbreak 15 residents tested positive for the virus along with four staff in the long term care wing of the facility.

The deaths of two of those residents who tested positive were attributed to COVID-19.

The outbreak at Willow was initially reported on April 18 when two long-term care residents and two staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In the days that followed, those numbers grew.

“We continue to follow all outbreak protocols until cleared by Public Health,” wrote Ranalli in an email.

“We are grateful for the incredible dedication, courage and commitment of our staff to help reduce further transmission of this terribly aggressive virus. Our thoughts and sympathies are with those families directly impacted by COVID-19,” she said.

Both outbreaks at Ridge Meadows Hospital have also been declared over by the Ministry of Health and the Office of the Provincial Health Officer.

