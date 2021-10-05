COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Terrace East in Abbotsford

Nine residents tested positive and three died at assisted-living facility

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Menno Place’s Terrace East building in Abbotsford.

The outbreak was first declared at the assisted-living facility in mid-September. In total, nine residents tested positive for the virus and, of those, three died, according to the Menno Place website.

Their vaccination status is not known.

Terrace East is one of six buildings that form the Menno Place campus, operated by the Mennonite Benevolent Society. The 11-acre campus is bordered by Marshall Road, Primrose Street and Brundige Avenue.

A COVID-19 outbreak also occurred at Menno Home – a long-term care facility on the campus – and was announced by Fraser Health on Sept. 2.

By the time that outbreak was declared over on Sept. 17, 38 people (22 residents and 16 staff) had tested positive, and there had been two deaths (one who was in palliative care at the time).

A previous outbreak at Menno Home – before the vaccine rollout – resulted in 67 cases (42 residents and 25 staff) and 13 deaths. That outbreak began in November 2020 and was declared over at the end of January.

