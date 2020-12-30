The Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak in a medicine unit. (Abbotsford News file photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared in Abbotsford Regional Hospital medicine unit

Four patients have tested positive, according to Fraser Health

  • Dec. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

The agency says four patients have tested positive for the virus, and the outbreak is limited to one of the hospital’s medicine units.

A “patient cohorting plan” is being implemented to allow for limited admissions to the unit. Fraser Health said the hospital, including the emergency department, remains fully operational.

“Fraser Health continues to implement precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients,” stated a press release issued Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 30).

Fraser Health said it has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and has also informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information.

ARH is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis, the agency added.

A medicine unit provides acute care services to admitted patients requiring further medical intervention and treatment.

The hospital previously announced an outbreak on May 15, affecting a total of 11 staff one patient by the time it was declared over on June 2.

