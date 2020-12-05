COVID-19 outbreak declared at third Chilliwack care home in two weeks

Two staff members at Bradley Centre in Chilliwack tested positive for the virus

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at another care home in Chilliwack.

Two staff members at Bradley Centre, a long-term care facility on Menholm Road, tested positive for the virus, Fraser Health announced on Dec. 4.

It is the third outbreak at a Fraser Health care home in Chilliwack in two weeks. On Nov. 20, an outbreak was declared at assisted living facility Sunset Manor and on Nov. 24 at Valleyhaven Care Home, a long-term care facility. Two staff members at each of those two care homes had tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: New outbreak at Chilliwack care home, while Agassiz care home outbreak over

A Fraser Health rapid response team is at Bradley Centre and communication with residents and families is underway.

Bradley Centre is a long-term care facility in Chilliwack that is owned and operated by Fraser Health. The staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with Bradley Centre to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. They are also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

“At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones,” the press release read. “Please don’t wait.”

People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website. To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress