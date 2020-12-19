COVID-19 outbreak declared at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility

Staff member tested positive and is self-isolating at home, reports Island Health

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach, a longterm care facility.

In a press release on Dec. 19, Island Health said a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Communication with residents and families is underway.

The staff member who tested positive is self-isolating at home, said the release, adding the outbreak is limited to one unit on the third floor of the facility. Admissions, transfers and visitation to the long-term care portion of the site have been stopped. Independent living and assisted living units on the site are not affected by the outbreak.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site. Island Health is working with The Gardens leadership and staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all residents and staff.

The following measures have been proactively implemented at the site:

• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care;

• Visitors are restricted throughout the long-term care floor of the facility;

• Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted;

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced;

• Residents, families and staff are being notified;

• Residents on the affected unit will be tested as part of screening;

• Staff who worked on the affected unit with the confirmed case will be tested as part of screening;

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents;

READ MORE: COVID-19 case confirmed at Qualicum Beach high school

During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members. The release indicates Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in longterm care, acute care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19.

Parksville Qualicum Beach News