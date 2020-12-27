COVID-19 outbreak declared at seniors’ care home in Nanaimo

A resident of a seniors’ care facility in Nanaimo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Health, in a press release Sunday night, said there is an outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence, with one resident contracting COVID-19.

“The resident who tested positive will be isolated to their room, and the affected unit will be isolated from the rest of the building. The outbreak is limited to one unit on the first floor of the facility at this time,” the press release noted. “Admissions, transfers and visitation to the site have been stopped.”

A letter from Chartwell Malaspina general manager Hilary Manning to family members and friends of residents advisited that indoor and outdoor visits are postponed. Residents are required to remain in their rooms and employees will be designated to specific areas of the facility.

“We know that these are challenging times and we thank you for your support and patience as we make important decisions to keep your loved one and our staff safe in the current environment,” the letter notes.

Island Health says it is working with management and staff at Chartwell Malaspina to try to identify anyone who may have been exposed. The health authority said it will have “additional presence at the site” during the outbreak to offer support and answer questions from staff, residents and family members.

Health authorities use the term ‘outbreak’ when a single case is identified.

“We expect zero cases of COVID-19 in our long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Charmaine Enns, north Island’s medical health officer, during a press conference last month. “[One case] exceeds the number we are aiming to have in a particular site.”

The most recent COVID-19 case counts were provided Dec. 24. At that time, there had been 10 new COVID-19 cases since the previous day and 65 active cases on the Island, with 22 of those cases on the central Island.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

READ ALSO: Island Health declares region’s first COVID-19 outbreak in long-term care

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley News