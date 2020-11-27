COVID-19 outbreak declared at second Surrey elementary school

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Newton Elementary School in Surrey, according to an information bulletin Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Image: Google Street View)

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at Newton Elementary.

In an information bulletin Friday night (Nov. 27), Fraser Health stated there were 16 COVID-19 cases were identified at the school.

The health authority has advised the district to close the elementary school for two weeks “to break any chains of COVID-19 transmission that may be present in the school.”

On Thursday (Nov. 26), the district sent out an exposure notice after an infectious individual had been at the school Nov. 17, 18 and 23. There was also a notice sent out Nov. 23 after someone who had tested positive for virus was at the school on Nov. 16.

According to the bulletin, “In a school environment, if a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Fraser Health Public Health follows a rigorous protocol.”

That protocol includes contact tracing that determines how the individual was infected, and who they were in close contact with in order to advise for self-monitoring or isolation.

As well, public health staff work “closely” with the school and district “throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community.”

In a letter from Surrey school district Superintendent Jordan Tinney, he said “As you are no doubt aware, there have been several confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Newton Elementary.”

He added the school is now closed, and is set to reopen Dec. 14.

Tonight, we met with @Fraserhealth and they have declared an outbreak at Newton Elementary. Effective today, the school is closed and is scheduled to re-open on Dec. 14th @CityofSurrey #surreybc #InItTogether #staysafe Emails out to staff. pic.twitter.com/o0zYwPVZFO — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) November 28, 2020

This is the second Surrey elementary school to declare a COVID-19 outbreak.

The first was Cambridge Elementary on Nov. 14. It is set to reopen Monday, Nov. 30

However, there have been classrooms at three schools forced to self-isolate since the school year started on Sept. 10: Rosemary Heights Elementary, Cambridge Elementary and Tamanawis Secondary.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

