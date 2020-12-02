COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Hospital is second Greater Victoria facility to report an outbreak this week

Another Greater Victoria facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday Saanich Peninsula Hospital was added to Island Health’s list of COVID-19 outbreaks. Island Health says the hospital’s emergency department remains open, and is a safe place to seek care.

The hospital outbreak comes just days after an outbreak was declared at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich. An outbreak was also identified at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni.

Recently identified individuals with COVID-19 are required to self-isolate in order to keep the risk to the community low.

As of Dec. 1, there are 60 active cases of the virus in South Vancouver Island, 147 in Central Vancouver Island and 39 in North Vancouver Island.

