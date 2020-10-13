COVID-19 outbreak declared at Mission’s Chartwell Carrington Retirement Residence

Three residents at Missions Chartwell Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April. / Kevin Mills Photo

A staff member at Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission has tested positive for COVID-19, and Fraser Health has declared an outbreak.

The staff member is now in isolation at their home, communication with residents and family is underway and Fraser Health has deployed a rapid response team.

“Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families,” said a news release from the health authority.

The retirement home is an assisted living and independent-living facility, owned and operated by Chartwell Retirement Residences.

Enhanced control and cleaning measures have been put in place by Fraser Health, staffing levels will be maintained for residents, visitations are being restricted, staff and resident movement within the facility is being restricted, and staff and residents will be screened for infections twice a day.

This is the second outbreak at a facility operated by Chartwells in Mission, the first being on April 1 at the Cedarbrooke Retirement Residence which infected three residents.

