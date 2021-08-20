A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hardy View Lodge in Grand Forks

One resident, one staff member infected.

  • Aug. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Interior Health is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hardy View Lodge long-term care facility in Grand Forks.

One resident and one staff member have contracted the virus. The outbreak was declared Thursday, but Interior Health says no other information will be provided.

It’s one of nine facilities in Interior Health where a COIVD outbreak has been declared, including Jubilee Manor in Nelson and Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook.

Interior Health does not release any details on whether the people involved have been vaccinated.

Grand Forks Gazette

