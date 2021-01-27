COVID-19 outbreak declared at Glenwood Seniors Community in Agassiz

The long term care home is the second of Agassiz's three facilities to have an outbreak

Glenwood Seniors Community is the second long term care home in Agassiz to have a COVID-19 outbreak. (Google Maps)

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Glenwood Seniors Community in Agassiz.

According to a Fraser Health release on Wednesday (Jan. 27), two staff members at Glenwood Seniors Community tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolating at home.

Fraser Health is working with the long-term care home to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Currently, Fraser Health has brought additional people to the care home to address concerns about quality of care and answer questions from staff, residents and family.

SEE ALSO: Agassiz long term care homes receive first COVID-19 shot

In addition, Glenwood Seniors Community has restricted movement within the facility for staff and residents, and visitations have been restricted. Residents and staff will be screened twice a day for COVID-19 symptoms, and infection control measures have been enhanced in the building.

Fraser Health is working with the care home to support staff in maintaining resident care, as well as providing access to “rapid-response teams” and emergency supplies.

This is the third COVID-19 outbreak in Agassiz’s long term care homes. The first two took place at Agassiz Seniors Community in October and December of 2020.

RELATED: Fraser Health: Agassiz Seniors Community outbreak declared over

A total of 11 people contracted the virus between the two outbreaks, including six residents and five staff. There were no deaths associated with the two outbreaks.

Both Glenwood Seniors Community and Agassiz Seniors Community are owned by Park Place Seniors Living, and are two of three long term care homes in the community.

