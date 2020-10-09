COVID-19 outbreak declared at Delta care facility

Staff member at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre has tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Fraser Health has declared an outbreak at a Delta care home after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The health authority declared an outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in East Delta on Friday morning (Oct. 9).

According to Fraser Health’s website, the 296-bed campus consists of two care homes: the 216-bed Delta View Life Enrichment Centre and the 80-bed Delta View Habilitation Centre. A spokesperson for Fraser Health confirmed the staff member who tested positive works at Delta View Life Enrichment Centre.

Fraser Health has a rapid response team on site and communication with residents and their families is underway. The staff member who tested positive is currently in self-isolation at home.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The health authority is also taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families, including maintaining staffing levels to provide resident care, restricting visitors throughout the facility, restricting staff and resident movements within the facility, enhancing cleaning and infection control measures, and screening all staff and residents twice per day.

At this time, Fraser Health has an additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility, including personnel dedicated to addressing patient care quality; answering questions from staff, residents and family; and providing active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre. Fraser Health previously declared an outbreak at the facility on March 21 after and staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over a month later on April 22.

READ MORE: COVID-19 confirmed at Delta long-term care facility (March 22, 2020)

READ MORE: Fraser Health declares virus outbreaks ‘over’ at Elim, Amica, Evergreen Heights, Delta View (April 22, 2020)

This latest outbreak comes after provincial health officials announced 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon (Oct. 8).

The latest cases bring the total active in B.C. to 1,394, with 76 people in hospital — 17 of them in intensive care. The new cases also pushed the total number since the pandemic began past the 10,000-case mark, with 245 deaths.

READ MORE: B.C. passes 10,000 COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic (Oct. 8, 2020)

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

— with files from Tom Fletcher

