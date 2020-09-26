COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cavalry Chapel Kelowna

Attendees of the Sept. 13 morning church service may have been exposed, Interior Health says

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Kelowna church, advising that attendees of a morning service earlier this month may have been exposed.

In a release issued Saturday, the health authority said anyone who attended the morning church service at Cavalry Chapel Kelowna on Sept. 13 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Four people are connected to the outbreak to date, with the latest three cases identified on Friday (Sept. 25) and Saturday (Sept. 26).

IH is asking anyone who was in the Ann Rauser Hall within the building at 2870 Benvoulin Rd. for the 10:30 a.m. live service to self-isolate until end of the day Sunday, Sept. 27, and to get tested if they display symptoms of the virus.

Those who were inside the church’s library for the morning televised service are asked to monitor for signs of COVID-19 and get tested if showing symptoms.

IH noted that physical distancing and other safety measures were in place at the church.

People seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the nearest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

