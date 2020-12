Four residents have tested positive at The Mayfair, Fraser Health says

Fraser Health declared an outbreak at The Mayfair Senior LIving & Care on Dec. 20.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at another Abbotsford seniors’ residence.

Fraser Health announced Sunday afternoon that an outbreak had been declared at The Mayfair Senior Living + Care.

Four residents have tested positive at The Mayfair, a long-term care facility owned by The Care Group.

Fraser Health says one of its rapid response teams is on site and that “communication with residents and families is underway.”

All residents are currently in self-isolation.

Abbotsford News