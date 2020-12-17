COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford poultry plant

Fraser Health Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford’s Rossdown Natural Foods Ltd., a poultry processing plant located at 2325 Bradner Road.

Nine staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the plant.

It has been determined that a closure order is not required, but the plant will continue to be monitored. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

According to Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the virus. At this time, there have been no reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. Therefore, no recall of chicken products distributed from this plant is required.

Rossdown Farms and Natural Foods produce chicken, turkey and prepared products such as meatloaf and chili. According to their website, they are one of the few companies in Canada that use a farm to plate process, which they say allows them to maintain exceptionally high standards at every stage.

