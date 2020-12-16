COVID-19 outbreak claims 11 lives at seniors long term care facility in Langley

All were residents of the facility, Fraser Health confirmed

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Fort Langley Seniors Community long-term care facility has claimed 11 lives, Fraser Health Authority confirmed late Wednesday, Dec. 16.

A statement released by the authority in response to a Langley Times Advance query said that, in total, there have been 49 resident and 15 staff cases.

“Our sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19,” the statement said.

The outbreak was first reported on November 6.

Fort Langley Seniors Community, located on 8838 Glover Road, is a long term care facility in Fort Langley that is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

On Monday, Dec. 14, FHA confirmed that 10 people have died in an outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH).

In total, there have been 27 patients and 16 staff cases associated with the LMH COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-negative patients who present to Langley Memorial Hospital and require care may be transferred to other Fraser Health hospitals, the authority said.

All “urgent, emergent, cancer, and daycare surgeries” will continue.

Elective procedures that require a stay in hospital will be rescheduled when the COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over.

Patients who require care in the Mental Health, Critical Care, Maternity or Pediatric units can be admitted to LMH if they require that level of care.

The outbreak was first reported on Nov. 5

