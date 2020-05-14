COVID-19 outbreak at Worthington rehab unit in Abbotsford declared over

Three people died and 16 people contracted virus at Fraser Health facility

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Worthington Pavilion rehabilitation unit in Abbotsford has been declared over.

Fraser Health made the announcement Thursday. An outbreak at the adjacent long-term care facility, which is operating separately, is still active.

The rehabilitation unit saw 16 cases and three deaths, making the site the location of B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care home outbreak east of Langley. Worthington is a public facility operated by Fraser Health. The rehabilitation unit provides care for patients to enable them to return to their homes.

Fraser Health has said the rehabilitation unit outbreak isn’t believed to be linked to the long-term care outbreak, where seven cases have been detected; the facilities are now staffed separately.

More information is expected at a press conference Thursday.

