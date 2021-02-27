COVID-19 outbreak at Wexford Creek home in Nanaimo declared over

Social visits will resume at a south Nanaimo long-term care facility after a COVID-19 outbreak has ended.

The outbreak at Wexford Creek long-term care home was declared on Feb. 14 and in a Saturday, Feb. 27 release, Island Health says there are “no longer any COVID-19 cases related to the outbreak at the home.”

Social visits will resume effective Feb. 27, as well as admissions and transfers, said Island Health. “Diligent infection prevention measures and appropriate use of personal protective equipment will continue,” it said.

The outbreak was declared after a staff member tested positive for the virus and no other cases, in either residents or staff, were identified in subsequent testing, Island Health said.

RELATED: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Wexford Creek

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin