COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey’s Guildford Seniors Village ‘over’: Fraser Health

Fraser Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Guildford Seniors Village to be “over.”

The health authority said in a release Friday (May 1) that it has “implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19” in the long-term care facility, owned by Retirement Concepts.

Dr. Martin Lavoie, chief medical health officer with Fraser Health, said to support Retirement Concepts, the owners of Guildford Seniors Village, “Fraser Health brought in its SWAT teams, as we typically do, and implemented enhanced control measures.”

The single case was initially announced on April 22, with a staff member at the facility being diagnosed. At the time, Fraser Health said the staff member was in isolation at home.

One other long-term care facility in Surrey, Elim Village in Fleetwood, has had a reported COVID-19 case. It was declared “over” on April 22.

