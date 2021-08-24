COVID-19 outbreak at South Delta long-term care facility declared over

Two residents and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the KinVillage long-term care facility in Tsawwassen on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (kinvillage.org photo)

Fraser Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at KinVillage in Tsawwassen is now over.

The health authority declared an outbreak at the Delta long-term care facility on Aug. 7 after one resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Another resident also later tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the outbreak to three.

There were no deaths associated with the outbreak as of Aug. 17.

KinVillage, located at 5410 10th Ave., is a long-term care, assisted living, independent living and seniors supportive housing campus of care owned and operated by KinVillage Association. The outbreak was limited to the “West Court” long-term care building.

