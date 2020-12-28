COVID-19 outbreak at second Vernon long-term care home

Noric House reportedly dealing with outbreak; Interior Health to issue bulletin later Monday

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is reportedly dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19, though at this point it’s not clear how many cases or if it’s affected both residents and staff. (File photo)

A second Vernon long-term care facility is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

Noric House on Mission Road has reported cases though it’s unclear how many and if it’s affected both residents and staff.

When contacted by Black Press, Interior Health said they would be issuing a bulletin on Noric House Monday afternoon, Dec. 28.

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID at Heritage Square in the 3900 block of 27th Street on Sunday, Dec. 27. Four staff and six residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

More to come…

READ MORE: Vernon care home sees COVID outbreak

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star