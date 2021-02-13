COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge prison grew to 27 cases

Just one active case now at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre

Fraser Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre in Maple Ridge on Jan. 27, 2021. (Maple Ridge News file)

The outbreak at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre grew to 27 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

When Fraser Health announced the outbreak at the Maple Ridge prison on Jan. 27 there were nine individuals in custody and two staff members who had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday, Fraser Health said 25 prisoners and two staff members at the location who tested positive as part of the outbreak. However, there is just one active case at the facility at the present time – a prisoner.

Fraser Health said there were no hospitalizations or deaths as part of the outbreak.

The first COVID-19 positive case was identified at the centre on Jan. 20.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge prison guards refused to work in COVID-19 outbreak

Guards at the prison refused to work in what they asserted were unsafe conditions at the prison. One of their requests was to have the infected inmates segregated. But a WorkSafe investigation on Jan. 22 found there was no undue safety hazard.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News