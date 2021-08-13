COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Ridge long-term care declared over

Fraser Health urging community to get tested even for mild symptoms

A total of eight residents and one staff member were COVID-positive during the outbreak declared in July at the facility. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Fraser Health has announced the COVID-19 outbreak at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge as over.

The health authority declared Friday that the outbreak which was first announced on July 18, was over at the long-term care facility.

In total, eight resident cases and one staff case have been associated with the outbreak at Holyrood Manor, a long-term care facility in Maple Ridge that is owned and operated by Revera Inc. There have been no deaths associated with the facility during this time.

Provincially, as of Friday, there were 717 more COVID-19 cases, a sharp rise associated with the spread of the Delta strain. Cases in Fraser Health went up from 108 cases on Aug. 12 to 140 on Aug. 13.

Fraser Health is continuing to ask people living in the region to get tested as soon as they have any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones.

They are also urging the community to not wait, and book or drop by one of their collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice.

To book a COVID-19 testing appointment, complete a COVID-19 test booking form.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

