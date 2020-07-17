COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Hill long-term care facility in Langley declared over

There are no outbreaks in long term care or assisted living facilities in the Fraser Health region

Fraser Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Maple Hill in Langley, a long term care facility owned and operated by Fraser Health.

At this time, there are no further outbreaks in long term care or assisted living facilities in the Fraser Valley region.

A case of COVID-19 at Maple Hill was a patient who was transferred from Mission Memorial Hospital to the facility in mid-June.

All facilities will continue to follow standard infection prevention measures to prevent the reintroduction of COVID-19 into these environments, including an emphasis on enhanced cleaning and monitoring staff and residents for symptoms.

Fraser Health took a number of actions during the outbreak at Maple Hill.

With the support of a rapid response team at the site, Fraser Health implemented enhanced control measures, such as:

· Allowing only essential visitors

· Restricting staff and resident movement in the facility

· Enhancing cleaning and infection control measures

· Communicating with patients, residents, staff and families to address questions and advise on next steps

· Providing twice a day screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fraser Health has also deployed more than 480 people including care staff and rapid response teams which include clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts, screeners, and patient care quality officers supporting with communication to families and assessing symptoms at each site.

B.C. has recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases as health officials work to curb a number of new exposures, including a new outbreak at the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

As of Friday, B.C. has 207 active confirmed cases with eighteen in hospital. Two people are in intensive care.

Henry announced no new deaths, keeping the total at 189.

