COVID-19 outbreak at Hillside Village declared over by Interior Health

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 over at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm on Sept. 29, 2021. (File photo)

Interior Health has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 over at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm.

On Sept. 1, Interior Health (IH) announced the outbreak on its Active Facility Outbreaks page, stating four people in the long-term care facility were infected, three staff and one resident.

That number rose slowly, with nine cases listed on Sept. 28: three residents and six staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

On Sept. 29, IH announced the outbreak over. According to IH, an outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

Hillside Village has 112 licensed long-term care suites, comprised of six 12-bed dementia care cottages and 40 beds in the main building.

The Active Facility Outbreaks page also lists Bastion Place, but not for COVID-19. The outbreaks list includes three levels of respiratory infections, gastrointestinal illness and clostridium (C.) difficile. In this case, Bastion was noted for a Scenario C respiratory illness, which is defined as a “milder respiratory illness, known or suspected to be due to other non-influenza viral cause (i.e. the common cold).”

