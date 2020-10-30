COVID-19: Okanagan resort closes temporarily after staffer tests positive

Sparkling Hill Resort is closing for 11 days Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The popular tourist destination said its immediate closure effective Friday, Oct. 30, is a proactive and precautionary measure.

“Due to the extensive COVID-19 plan in place at the resort, Interior Health confirmed there is no concern for any guests that stayed recently,” the resort said in a statement.

The individual contracted the novel coronavirus outside the resort and immediately self-isolated. Any other staff members who were in close contact with the affected member of staff have been identified and contacted by the regional health agency with information and advice.

The resort will resume operations Monday, Nov. 9.

Any guests who have upcoming reservations will be contacted and provided with options.

“The health and safety of our staff, guests and community are a top priority,” the statement reads. “While the closure is not required by Interior Health, the immediate actions are taken to ensure there is no further spread of the virus.”

In September, the resort was notified a guest that had recently visited had tested positive for COVID-19 (Sept. 3).

