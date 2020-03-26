COVID-19: Oceanside RCMP say traffic complaints have decreased

The Oceanside RCMP say they’ve seen traffic complaints decrease since COVID-19.
Cities across the globe have seen their rush-hour traffic plunge as people have responded to the pandemic by self-isolating, quarantining and working from home.
“Overall, it’s been a little bit lower for us, but it’s changing minute-to-minute,” said Cpl. Mike Kane. “Untested times for everybody.”
Cpl. Kane said incidents of public disturbances have also decreased.
— NEWS staff
