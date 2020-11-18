COVID-19: Oceanside RCMP bust big gathering at Coombs Fairgrounds

Violation ticket being considered for breach of pandemic protocols

The hall at the Coombs Fairgrounds was rented for a huge gathering that was held on Tuesday night, Nov. 17. (Arrowsmith Agriculture Association Photo)

The Oceanside RCMP disrupted a big assembly at the Coombs Fairground that violated COVID-19 gathering protocols on Tuesday night, Nov. 17.

According to Cpl. Jesse Foreman, they attended the fairground and found a large group of people, approximately 150, inside a hall that was rented on site.

“The crowd was told to disperse and leave,” said Foreman. “They did so right away.”

No arrests were made but a violation ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act is being considered against the organizer of the event. Indoors public meetings are limited to 30 per cent of the venue’s room capacity, up to 50 people maximum indoors and 100 people outdoors.

— NEWS Staff

