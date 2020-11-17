COVID-19 notices for Abbotsford and Chilliwack Superstore locations

Superstore locations where employees have tested positive for COVID-19 are listed on the parent company’s website. This week, that list includes Chilliwack (pictured) and Abbotsford. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Superstore locations in Chilliwack and Abbotsford have both been listed on the company’s website for recent potential COVID-19 exposures.

The parent company, Loblaw Companies, has been listing the information for the public regularly. On Nov. 16, they listed the Abbotsford store on Gladwin Road, saying: “Team member tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19. The last day the team member worked was on Nov. 13.”

For the Chilliwack store, the last day worked by their employee was Nov. 9.

