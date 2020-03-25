COVID-19: North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre temporarily closed to the public

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre is now closed to the public. (File photo)

In response to the COVID-19 situation, the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington will close to the public effective Wednesday, March 25.

The ongoing care of the animals, however, is business as usual. The animals’ daily food and health care needs are being met met by NIWRA staff along with the financial support of the community.

You can still bring ill, injured or orphaned animals to the centre. New protocols are posted on the dropoff building.

NIWRA will keep the public updated on what’s going on behind the scenes at the centre via social media.

“Many have asked about our baby bear and the NIWRA will keep you posted on the progress of the orphaned baby bruin,” said the group in a statement. “NIWRA aims to continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow guidelines and protocols set in place by federal and provincial health authorities so that it can reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

“NIWRA staff wish to express their gratitude to all those who have contributed and welcome any new donations to support animal care.

“You can make an online donation directly to NIWRA anytime at CanadaHelps. If you prefer not to make payments online, we will happily take donations over the phone, 250-248-8534 ext 3; Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

NEWS Staff, Submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News