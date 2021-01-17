COVID-19: No public attendance or participation for Jan. 18 Parksville council meeting

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person attendance and in-person participation is not permitted at the next Parksville city council meeting on Jan. 18.

A public health order related to gatherings and events, which prevents in-person attendance by the public at council meetings, hearings, committee meetings, open houses and other in-person meetings, has been extended to Feb. 5 at midnight. The agenda for the Monday, is posted to the city’s website. Comments or questions related to the council agenda may be submitted by phone to 250-954-3060 or by email to council@parksville.ca, no later than noon on the day of the meeting.

Arrangements will be made to allow participation at public hearings by Zoom webinar, by telephone and in writing. This information will be made available with the notices for public hearings.

In a release, the city said ensuring meetings are accessible to the public continues to be an important principle in these challenging times.

“The health and safety of our residents is a priority, and council encourages residents to reach out via email or phone and to stay informed through virtual means until we can safely resume in-person activities. In the meantime, should citizens wish to contact council, please email council@parksville.ca.”

Council meetings are webstreamed from the city’s website and may be viewed live or archived for viewing at another time.

