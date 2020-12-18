COVID-19: No in-person public participation for Parksville council meetings

The City of Parksville will no longer offer in-person public participation at meetings or public hearings.

Deb Tardiff, manager of communications with the city, issued a public release stating that the most recent public health order pertaining to gatherings and events will now prevent in-person attendance by the public at council meetings, hearings, committee meetings, open houses, and other in-person meetings. The same restrictions are in place for all other municipalities as well.

“Ensuring meetings are accessible to the public continues to be an important principle we are working to provide in these challenging times,” said Tardiff.

In the release, Tardiff said that should restrictions remain in place for next month’s council meeting on Monday, Jan. 18, the city will provide opportunities for residents to participate via online, telephone or written submissions.

The agenda for next month’s meeting will be posted to the city’s website on Jan. 14, at which time the city will advise on how the public can best participate.

Council meetings will continue to be web-streamed from the city’s website and can be viewed live or archived. Council minutes and meeting highlights cay be viewed on the city’s website, and notice will still be shared through the city’s social media channels.

In the meantime, if citizens would like to contact city council, they can do so by emailing council@parksville.ca.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

