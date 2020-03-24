COVID-19: Nanoose Bay dental clinic donates gloves, masks to health centre

Nanoose Bay Dental Centre donated masks and gloves to frontline workers at the Oceanside Health Centre. (Nannies Bay Dental photo)

The Nanoose Bay Dental Centre is one of many dental offices in the region to curtail services due to concerns related the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the centre has still managed to find a way to lend a helping hand to support frontline health care workers.

To help ensure worker safety, the NBDC has donated 1,000 gloves and 300 Level Three surgical masks to the Oceanside Health Centre in Parksville.

Operations manager Sonya Bergeron said it’s a small gesture compared to the work the health centre’s staff are doing to help deal with COVID-19.

“We can only deal with emergencies at this point, so there’s no point in us holding on to our stock when it could be used,” said Bergeron. “There’s a need for it. We’re care professionals as well and we want to help others that are helping others in our community.”

Parksville Qualicum Beach News