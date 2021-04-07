COVID-19: More cases reported at Langley schools

The Langley School District has issued another COVID-19 notifications for Langley Fine Arts school. (Langley Schools)

Keeping on trend, the Langley School District has recorded another COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, the district sent a letter to families of Langley Fine Arts school that an individual at the school had tested positive for coronavirus.

Feeling sick? Stay home. Use the province’s Daily Health Check app or website to guide your family: https://t.co/ruBQ7hxOx7

Stay safe, healthy, and take care of yourselves and each other!#WellnessWednesday pic.twitter.com/BJS6eyCM4O — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) April 7, 2021

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

The COVID-positive individual was at the school on March 31 and April 1, Fraser Health reports.

READ MORE: B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school, and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

Booking is open for seniors age 70 and older, Indigenous individuals 18+ and CEV patients with an invitation letter. When it’s your turn, you can now register to book a vaccine appointment through the Province's new 'Get Vaccinated' system. Learn more: https://t.co/9uQSmsEtgM pic.twitter.com/m3o0kcyhCy — Fraser Health (@Fraserhealth) April 7, 2021

Langley Fine Arts also recorded cases on March 29 and 30.

As of Wednesday there are nine Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list, including one independent school.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times