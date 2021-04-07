The Langley School District has issued another COVID-19 notifications for Langley Fine Arts school. (Langley Schools)

COVID-19: More cases reported at Langley schools

Nine schools are on Fraser Health's exposure list

Keeping on trend, the Langley School District has recorded another COVID-19 case.

On Tuesday, the district sent a letter to families of Langley Fine Arts school that an individual at the school had tested positive for coronavirus.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the district said in a statement. “Fraser Health Authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.”

The COVID-positive individual was at the school on March 31 and April 1, Fraser Health reports.

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school, and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

Langley Fine Arts also recorded cases on March 29 and 30.

As of Wednesday there are nine Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list, including one independent school.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

