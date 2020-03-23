COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

As the world takes isolation and distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Greater Victoria residents are finding their own ways to support and encourage their communities.

Here are some signs, stands and more that Victorians are using to keep spirits high.

Angela Smith-Rolfe snapped a picture of a woman and her stand on Third Street. The sign reads, ‘Take Only What You Need, We’re all in this together.’ “I don’t know the name of this young lady…but I was brought to tears by the compassion and kindness of this table of supplies she had put outside her apartment,” Smith-Rolfe said. “May it bring out the kindness in us all? How true that we are all in this together.” (Courtesy of Angela Smith-Rolfe)

Tess Weaver said many staff at a Greater Victoria Save-On-Foods became emotional after a nurse from a nearby hospital came by and wrote a message on the sidewalk outside the store. ‘Thanks Save-On staff, we [love] you,’ the message reads. “I don’t know who it was but it was lovely,” Weaver said. (Courtesy of Tess Weaver)

