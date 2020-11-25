(Black Press file photo)

COVID-19: Mailouts for dog, business licences delayed in Parksville

Renewals are due Jan. 21, 2021

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Parksville will mail out dog and business licence renewals later than usual.

Renewals are due Jan. 21, 2021. Renewals are usually mailed to residents and businesses in early December; however, due to the current public health officer orders, the city will mail licence renewals on Jan. 4.

The recent PHO order requires that all individuals, places of work and businesses in the province significantly reduce their level of social interactions and travel. People have been asked to stay home and limit travel to essential only.

“We hope this change related to COVID-19 will provide one less errand or reason for our citizens to leave their homes over the next few weeks,” read a city press release.

If there are no additional provincial COVID-19 orders, dog licences can be paid in person at city hall after Jan. 4; no payments of dog licences will be accepted in December. Business licence renewals will also be mailed on Jan. 4 and due Jan. 31.

The city expects to offer businesses the ability to pay licence renewals by credit card, in person at city hall and online as well as by mail or drop off. These arrangements will be confirmed in December and posted to the city’s website.

