COVID-19: Longstanding Vernon soccer tournament cancelled

Okanagan Oldtimers tourney was set for 41st year; Falkland Stampede decision coming after Easter

One May long weekend staple has fallen victim to COVID-19 concerns.

Another is keeping its fingers crossed its century-plus tradition will continue.

The 41st annual Okanagan Oldtimers Soccer Tournament has been cancelled due to the pandemic crisis.

The long-running sports event brings together players 35 and over, women and men, from the Okanagan, Shuswap, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Prince George, Edmonton and Calgary.

The tournament gives the City of Vernon an economic boost every May long weekend.

In Falkland, the 102nd annual Stampede is slated for May 16-18 but, like many other events and organizations, is holding onto hope to see if things get better.

“We have decided to wait until after Easter to make a final decision on the stampede in hopes that the COVID situation will improve,” said Falkland Stampede manager Melissa Seaman.

The stampede is one of Canada’s oldest professional rodeos, bringing top cowboys and cowgirls from around the world, as well as some of the best stock animals in the sport, for three days of top rodeo action.

Community events such as a parade and dance accompany the annual stampede.

