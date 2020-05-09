COVID-19: Local businesses adjust to operating during pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force restrictions, many local business owners are adapting to remain open or re-open.

In Williams Lake, businesses have lines on the floor or large circle signs on floors to remind customers and clients to keep a two-metre physical distance.

Hand sanitizer is stationed at the front door for customers at many locations and staff members are wiping down carts, debit machines or standing guard to ensure social distancing is enforced.

Locally we have seen some businesses re-open with windows where customers can pick up orders. Others are asking customers to order ahead to avoid congestion.

Churches continue to offer services online only and upcoming events such as Seedy Saturday, Mother’s Day breakfasts, the Williams Lake Stampede and Arts on the Fly have all been cancelled for 2020.

When asked about grocery stores and the 50-person limit gatherings, the BC Centre for Disease Control in a bulletin said it does not apply to grocery stores, however, the spirit of the order with respect to physical distancing should be followed.

This means that, for example, in large grocery stores where it is feasible to have more than 50 people, while still following appropriate physical distancing, it is acceptable to have over 50 people present at one time.

On Wednesday, May 6, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan announced the next phase of pandemic precautions for the province.

To date, COVID-19 has been attributed as the cause of more than 111 deaths in B.C.

