COVID-19: Learning continues in unique ways for SD 69 students

Students in School District 69 (Qualicum) have been working in different ways from home since the closure of schools due to COVID-19.

“One student has been writing in French and English about the technical skills he is learning as he builds a dirt bike with his dad. Another student has produced a video for Food Studies coursework that showcases her home cooking and media design abilities. And another student has created backyard obstacle courses to help his family stay active during quarantine, making sure to track everyone’s fitness progress,” read a release from Vivian Collyer, director of instruction

Teachers have also been stepping up to the plate – they’ve been utilizing podcasts and other mediums to connect with students. Coyller said the district wants to let the PQB community know that learning has continued throughout closures, even though it might not be so obvious.

“For example, in one English class, students have been watching their teacher model the writing process during videoconferencing, exploring diverse styles of poetry on websites, and sharing their own poetry with peers through digital portfolios. Others have been participating virtually in large group instruction, while also benefiting from one-to-one support as needed with their teacher,” said Collyer.

As the optional part-time return to school comes near, students can return as of June 1, the district said they’ve appreciated families’ flexibility and support so far.

