COVID-19 leads to playground closures

School District 73 (Kamloops-Thompson) has closed all play structures at school grounds until further notice.

Tape bars access to play structures next to Barriere Elementary School. School District 73 has closed all play structures on its school grounds and might close its playfields and courts as well. (Keith McNeill - Barriere Star/Journal)

“Schools are closed, our students are at home,” said Alison Sidow, SD73 superintendent. “We are taking these additional steps to limit groups from gathering on the play structures, courts and fields to protect our students, their families, and our community.”

Closure signage has been installed at the play structures at elementary schools throughout the district. The fields and play courts at school grounds are not closed, however, social distancing signage will be posted.

If social distancing practices are not being adhered to, the school district might close its playfields and courts in the near future as well.

Barriere Star Journal