COVID-19: Latest update on RDN services

The Regional District of Nanaimo is actively monitoring information provided by federal and provincial agencies regarding COVID-19 and will continue to follow the directives of the health officials as the situation evolves.

Here are the regional district’s latest updates:

Transit

RDN Transit continues to provide transit service across the RDN. In line with directions provided by health authorities, RDN Transit is advising customers to avoid non-essential travel at this time. To date, RDN Transit has not been instructed to restrict travel.

Measures have been put in place to protect the health and safety of drivers and residents including enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, restricting the number of passengers, and asking people to board and exit using the back door. Passengers with accessibility needs may still use the front doors. Please do not approach the operator. Customers who normally pay with cash or tickets will not be required to pay.

Effective March 27, RDN Transit will also limit each bus to 15-20 passengers at a time. When a bus reaches capacity, the driver will turn on the “bus is full” sign and will not allow more customers to board until the passenger number drops. If needed, a standby bus will be called to pick up waiting passengers.

Solid Waste

Paper towels and personal hygiene products like used tissues, cleaning cloths, face masks, gloves and sanitary wipes, even the ones that say they are flushable or compostable all go into your garbage, tied securely in a bag. These items do not belong in your green bin or recycling. If someone in your home is sick, please double bag your garbage.

Water

While having some drinking water set aside for an emergency is always a good idea, the RDN would like to assure residents that the water provided by our nine community water systems is thoroughly treated to destroy all viruses, including coronavirus. Please don’t waste it, but feel confident to use and drink water from the tap.

Open Burning Restrictions for Land Clearing

The provincial government has issued open burning restrictions for land clearing in much of the RDN. No new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires. This will be in effect until April 15, 2020.

NEWS Staff, submitted

