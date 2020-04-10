COVID-19: Latest update from the City of Parksville

The city of Parksville sent an update out on April 9 reminding residents of several changes due to COVID-19.

Included in the release was:

Ongoing city operations: City services continue to operate and with our offices closed to the public, contact is by phone (250 248-6144) or email (info@parksville.ca) Direct department contact information may be found on our website. City offices are closed for the Easter statutory holidays (April 10 and April 13)

City parks: Our parks remain open to use by the public. It is extremely important those using the parks remember to keep distance from others in public spaces. Bylaw compliance officers and City staff will be patrolling to assist in enforcing the public health officer’s orders. If people using parks do not practice physical distancing, we may have no choice but to close our parks.

Utility notices: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the due date for City utility notices covering water, sewer, garbage and recycling has been extended to June 30. If you did not receive your notice in the mail, please call 250 248-6144. With City offices closed to the public until further notice, we encourage the public to pay this utility bill via Canada Post or through online or telephone banking.

Library: The VIRL is committed to offering services, amenities and entertainment to help in these challenging times Library branches remain closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Books and materials out on loan will not be required to be returned until the library re-opens. In the meantime, VIRL is offering many online resources – explore these digital resources including ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, newspaper, music, learning tools and more all available 24/7 with your VIRL card.

The city also reminded everyone that “It is unlikely we will return to normal any time soon as we may be in a period of social isolation for sometime to come. More than ever, as Council members and community residents, we need to be flexible and continue to do the best we can during this unprecedented time.”

The city said everyone needs to continue to limit their numbers of outings and continue to physical distance. They said they’d love to hear of stories about how the community is staying connected, by email at mayor@parksville.ca.

— NEWS staff, submitted

