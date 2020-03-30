COVID-19: Latest update from City of Parksville

The city of Parksville released an update on March 30 reminding residents of closed facilities and COVID-19 enforcement support.

The city has made the following adjustments:

• Washrooms in Foster Park, Community Park and Springwood Park remain open with reduced hours of 7:30 a.m. to dusk.

• City offices are closed to the public and City meetings are closed to attendance by the public. Meetings may be viewed from webstreaming, live or archived.

• All playgrounds in the city are closed to use by the public.

• Community Park sports fields, racquet courts, lacrosse box and skateboard park are closed.

• Springwood Park sports fields, tennis courts, batting cage and off-leash dog park are closed.

The release said that municipal bylaw officers are now responsible for enforcing public health orders.

“The B.C. government has issued orders that allow municipal bylaw officers to support enforcement of public health orders for business closures and gatherings, in line with offences under the Public Health Act. Please report concerns to the City of Parksville: bylaw@parksville.ca or 250-954-4650,” read the release.

— NEWS staff

