COVID-19: Latest message from Qualicum Beach

Message from the Town of Qualicum Beach:

As the weather starts to warm up and the Easter weekend approaches, we automatically think about going out.

While the weather has changed, the COVID-19 message has not.

Mayor Brian Wiese called upon people to practise physical distancing and limit themselves to only going out for essential activities such as shopping for groceries, and exercising alone or with members of your household.

“Stay strong Qualicum Beach, and let’s do our part to making COVID-19 a thing of the past,” said Wiese.

• The town’s special council meeting on April 15 will be closed to the public but they can watch via videostreaming. The same goes for the April 22 regular council meeting. The committee of the whole meting on April 15 has been cancelled as well as Youth Appreciation Day, Family Day, Public Open Houses and all committee and commission meetings. Events that have been postponed include Timberfest and St. Mark’s Fair.

• The town has been working with the Qualicum Beach Farmers Market which re-0pened on April 4. The town conducted spot inspections and found that measures and guidelines put in place to maintain the protocols on physical distancing were adequate.

The town will continue to monitor the market as it operates and will support the markket as directed by the province, which designated farmers markets as an essential service.

The public is encouraged to use their best judgement, stay home if possible, and to only attend the market if comfortable attending.

• For seniors looking to stay in shape, the Qualicum Beach Seniors Activities Centre is now online, providing classes that you can participate in via the interactive app Zoom.

Some of the classes include: yoga, chair yoga, boosting your immune system and relaxation, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Ukulele, Paint night on line party, and a five-week learn to paint class.

For more details on the classes, and to learn how to join Zoom, go to www.qbseniors.ca.

• To thank all the frontline workers keeping residents safe and fed, the town wants people to make some noise along with the town clock chimes at 7 p.m. each night.

