COVID-19: Latest from Parksville, Qualicum Beach, RDN

The BC government has created a new service bc211 that pairs volunteers with seniors isolated at home.

The new support program was launched to address immediate needs of seniors staying at home during COVID-19. People can call to offer everything from virtual visits to grocery deliveries.

Seniors needing support and healthy individuals who wish to volunteer can call 211 to access the service.

Meanwhile the City of Parksville and Town of Qualicum Beach through Emergency Management Oceanside are now operating a Level 2 Emergency Operation Centre. This provides the ability to respond to and coordinate activities of in partnership, working with Emergency Management BC, neighbouring communities and other partners.

Here are more general updates and information:

Curbside Collection

The RDN advises garbage, recycling and food waste curbside collection is continuing as scheduled and have asked for help to keep collection drivers safe by taking the following precautions:

· All garbage waste must be bagged and securely tied (no loose waste, including vacuum dust)

· If someone in your household is sick, please double-bag and securely tie all personal waste

· All paper towels, tissues, toilet paper, face masks, gloves, and disposable sanitary wipes (flushable and compostable) must be disposed of in your garbage, not recycling or food waste containers

· Waste that does not adhere to these guidelines will be left behind with no exceptions.

Tags for extra containers of garbage may be purchased through the RDN online portal for $3 per container, which will be billed on your utility bill and your address will be added to the driver’s route list on your next scheduled collection day. This change is made to safeguard staff and residents. The website also lists retail locations where tags may be purchased.

Society of Organized Services

As people begin to feel the financial strain this pandemic has on their lives, SOS reminds resident they are there to help. The emergency assistance and advocacy program will provide vouchers to residents in need and if you are in need of assistance, call 250-248-2093. www.sosd69.com.

Town of Qualicum Beach Update

· Qualicum Beach Farmers’ Market – reopened on April 4 with new COVID-19 measures in place. BC Ministry of Public Safety designated farmers’ markets as an essential service and the town has been working with the market to reopen at its original location selling food (fresh, frozen and prepared) items only. As we continue to comply with provincial recommendations to stay home and practise physical distancing, we suggest the public only attend the market if necessary. As an alternative, many market vendors offer online orders through the market’s website.

· Qualicum Beach trails and dog parks remain open with staff closely monitoring to ensure physical distancing. Should physical distancing become an issue, these amenities may be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

· The Qualicum Beach Civic Centre and Community Centre remains closed for April and all bookings have been cancelled or postponed.

City of Parksville Update

· City services continue to operate and with our offices closed to the public, please contact us by phone or email. Our main phone number is 250 248-6144 and info@parksville.ca. Direct department contact information is on the city’s website.

· The next regular council meeting will be held on Monday, April 6 and a budget meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 8. Although closed to attendance by the public, meetings may be viewed through webcasting from the city’s website and meeting highlights are posted to the website.

· Please refer to the city’s social media channels for regularly posted information – Facebook, Twitter and for fun, Instagram and Pinterest.

Health Reminder

How do I clean and disinfect my home?

Clean and disinfect common areas once a day. Each day, clean places and surfaces in the room(s) you are using. Regular cleaning products are fine. Disinfect (kill germs) by mixing 1/50 solution of bleach and water (eg. about 20 ml bleach per litre of water or 2 ½ ounces per gallon) and apply to areas that are touched often such as counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

