COVID-19: Keremeos legion reopening with reduced hours

The Keremeos Legion will reopen next weekend with reduced hours and a long list of COVID-19 precautions.

Preparations are underway for reopening the South Similkameen Legion Branch 192 Fridays and Saturdays starting May 29. Though its hours will be slimmed down, treasurer Heather Katcher says visitors will still find the same familiar faces.

“It will be reduced hours of operation but still with the same great people and fun.”

The reopening hours will run from 2-6 p.m. with “Bunny Races” starting at 4:40 p.m next Friday. On Saturday, May 30, tickets will be on sale for a meat draw starting at 3 p.m.

“It has been a very difficult time for the Keremeos Legion with no funding support to pay the bills ,which come in whether the canteen is open or not,” Katcher said Saturday, May 23.

“The executive made the decision to open the canteen with reduced hours for everyone to learn the new COVID-19 on a gentle learning curve. Changes will continue to be made as required but it is hoped with the support of the Members and guests we can get back to full time hours by fall.

The legion has posted a list of COVID-19 reopening requirements for members and guests, in line with WorkSafe regulations. The rules include using the main entrance only when entering and disinfecting tables after each guest leaves. The full list of regulations can be found here.

“The legion has always had great support from Keremeos and they are asking once again, please support your local legion so we can get back to supporting Keremeos,” said Katcher. “Be kind, be safe.”

Brendan Shykora

Keremeos Review