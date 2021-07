First dose COVID-19 vaccines provided July 29 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

‘On-the-spot’ first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at 1401 Alberni Highway (Mid-Island Co-Op) in Errington from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m on Thursday, July 29.

No appointment required and is open to anyone who hasn’t yet received their first dose of the vaccine.

This will be the Island Health’s Vax Van mobile clinic’s only stop in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area until further scheduling.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

