COVID-19: Hope Legion to host vaccine clinic April 8

Booking is available online and by phone during operating hours

A third Hope location has opened for COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next Thursday only.

Fraser Health recently announced the Hope Royal Canadian Legion will host a vaccine clinic on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is open to Hope residents aged 73 and younger. Indigenous people aged 55 and older may also book a vaccine.

Fraser Health requires those who book appointments to bring their personal health number and photo ID if possible. Masks are required, and those who feel sick, have been asked to self-isolate or have tested positive for COVID-19 should not attend.

RELATED: Shorter hours for online COVID vaccine booking as Fraser Health moves to provincial system

Residents may book two ways:

By phone: by calling 1-855-755-2455 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Holiday hours apply; the phone line will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5.

Online: The booking website (fraserhealth.ca/vaccinebooking) is online only from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as Fraser Health transitions into a provincial online booking system. Holiday hours apply; the website will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday, April 2 and Monday, April 5.

RELATED: Vaccine booking in Hope has begun

The Hope Legion hall is located at 344 Fort Street. It is the third location within Hope that has hosted COVID-19 vaccine clinics, the other two being the Hope Public Health Office at 444 Park Street and Hope COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre at Fraser Canyon Hospital.

Boston Bar and North Bend residents aged 18 and older had the opportunity to be vaccinated on March 20 as part of the province’s plan to aid remote and rural communities throughout B.C.

As of March 30, Fraser Health has booked more than 222,000 immunization appointments.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

– With files from Jenna Hauck

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hope Standard